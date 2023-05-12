Philadelphia inmate back in custody after four days on the run

Philadelphia inmate Nasir Grant is back in custody after four days on the run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the prisoners who broke out of a Philadelphia Correctional Facility is captured. 24-year-old Nasir Grant, was taken into custody Thursday night by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Now the manhunt continues for the second inmate who is still on the run.

Police say Nasir Grant was dressed in woman's clothing when officers spotted him last night. After being on the run for four days, he's now back in custody.

"We got him, we're gonna get the other guy," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

U.S. Marshals took the 24 year-old into custody in the city's Strawberry Mansion section Thursday night.

Detectives say he was dressed in a full woman's Muslim garb when police spotted him.

Sources add that when a detective tried to take a statement from grant, he immediately asked for his attorney.

The other escaped escapee, 18-year-old Ameen Hurst, is still at-large.

"Anyone else that's involved in this will also be taken to justice," Mayor Kenney said.

It remains unclear how the two escaped from jail.

But today the District Attorney's office announced its special investigations unit, which investigates potential misconduct and corruption, is now involved in the case.

"Something went wrong there for sure, no doubt about it. Its either incompetence or something else. But we will find out what it is and we will assign the responsibility and blame to the appropriate people," Mayor Kenney said.

Grant was in custody at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg accused of drugs and gun charges.

Hurst was in custody accused with four murders.

Police say say 21 year old Xianni Stalling helped in their escape. She was arrested on Wednesday.

"I can't say that at this point, the investigation is not yet complete. But there's enough eyes on this investigation something will come from it," Mayor Kenney said when asked if he thinks this was an inside job.

I asked the prison's department for the number of security staff over the last several years.

They sent me data showing a shortage with more than 800 vacancies.