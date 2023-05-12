Man who escaped from Philadelphia prison captured by U.S. Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nasir Grant, the 24-year-old who escaped from a Philadelphia prison earlier this week, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday night.

Grant was taken into custody at 2875 W. Dauphin Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section. He was in custody at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg for narcotics violations, theft and firearm charges.

It's unclear what led U.S. Marshals to Grant's whereabouts.

The other escaped prisoner, 18-year-old Ameen Hurst, is still at-large. He was in custody in connection with four homicides, police said.

Hurst and Grant escaped from the prison on Sunday, but police said they weren't notified until Monday. They went undetected for three head counts from Sunday night into Monday.

Police claim the two were seen on video cutting a hole in the fence and then escaping.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Xianni Stalling for aiding Grant and Hurts' escape.

Investigators believe Stalling was involved in assisting Hurst and Grant to escape from the prison.

Stalling has been charged with escape, criminal use of communication facility, conspiracy and related charges.

Authorities say Stalling received a phone call from one of the inmates before the escape. But police wouldn't identify who made the call or when.

It's unclear how Stalling is connected to the escaped prisoners. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30. Stalling is being represented by the Philadelphia Defenders Association, which had no comment. She's being held on $500,000 bail.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.