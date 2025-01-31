Watch live: Philadelphia leaders respond to federal immigration actions, remind residents of rights

Philadelphia leaders are gathering at City Hall on Friday to respond to recent federal immigration enforcement actions and remind residents of their rights and protections under the law.

Officials from City Council, the Pennsylvania General Assembly, and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will speak in a news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Leaders have spoken out about residents' rights since President Trump undertook several executive orders and actions on immigration in the first days of his second term.

The orders and actions include one that aims to end birthright citizenship, have immigrant communities and other groups in the city on edge. Another order suspends federal funding for so-called "sanctuary cities," which are places that restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Trump administration has also instructed border agents to summarily deport migrants crossing into the country illegally without allowing them to request legal protection like an asylum hearing.

In a recent "Trump preparedness hearing," Philadelphia officials said the city has not changed its commitment to Executive Order No. 5-16, enacted during Mayor Jim Kenney's administration. The order says the city will not honor ICE detainer requests unless supported by a judicial warrant and pertain to a person convicted of a felony involving violence.

The School District of Philadelphia has also had to respond to rumors that ICE has been spotted near school buildings (which the district has refuted). Superintendent Tony Watlington said ahead of his State of the Schools address the district is committed to "creating safe, welcoming spaces for our students and families ... in alignment with the U.S. Constitution, Pennsylvania state law..."

ICE recently conducted a raid Wednesday at Complete Auto Wash in North Philadelphia, entering the lot and detaining seven employees suspected of being in the country illegally.

This is a developing story and will be updated.