Philadelphia schools superintendent touts "significant progress," says immigration enforcement brings challenges

Superintendent Tony Watlington talks to CBS Philadelphia ahead of the State of the Schools address

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Superintendent Tony Watlington delivered a State of the Schools address on Thursday at the School of the Future in West Philadelphia. Watlington said the success in academics is because of the students and teachers.

This is the first year of the district's five-year plan to accelerate student academic achievement.

The superintendent talked about scholastic improvement and a new challenge the district may be facing.

"I'm excited to share with our community that in the School District of Philadelphia, we are making significant progress," he said.

An optimistic Watlington was more than happy to share a positive report card for the district.

"Student attendance, meaning that students who attend school 90% of the school year has gone up by some 3,500 children. That's significant. Our test scores in grades 3-8 and reading and math have shown some improvement," he said.

The superintendent said the bulk of the numbers are trending in the right direction.

"Our four-year graduation rate has gone up," he said. "And I'm really excited that the number of kids who drop out of school has gone down."

Watlington said student enrollment has grown for the first time in a decade by more than 1,800 students. There is plenty to celebrate but there are also new hurdles to cross, he said.

New federal mandates are targeting undocumented immigrants in the U.S. with raids and deportations underway daily. With federal authorities removing schools as protected spaces from immigration agents, we asked the superintendent if the Philadelphia school district is still committed to its policy on sanctuary schools.

"We absolutely value and own all of our children," he said. "Regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability, income level and the like."

Just ahead of his State of the Schools address Watlington released a statement to parents and students that said in part: "In light of recent events I am sharing this message today to reaffirm the school district of Philadelphia's commitment to creating safe, welcoming spaces for our students and families ... in alignment with the U.S. Constitution, Pennsylvania state law..."

"The district will comply with required laws, and school leaders have been provided guidance about how to protect our immigrant students' rights," the statement said.

The school district has not had any reports of ICE trying to enter a school building, but the superintendent said his staff will be prepared in the event that happens.

"Trainings for our principals on how to handle any inquiries that could occur at schools or visits that would occur in schools, I've been personally a part of those trainings, with multiple trainings with principals. So our principals know how to follow the letter and the spirit of the law," he said.

Despite new challenges, Watlington has this message for parents:

"I want to assure them that we're going to keep our foot on the gas we are going to accelerate in the upcoming year," he said. "We will continue to get better and we thank them for trusting us with their most precious commodity, their children."