Watch Live: Philadelphia plans "Trump preparedness hearing" after recent executive orders on immigration

A Philadelphia City Council committee is planning a "Trump Preparedness Hearing" on Wednesday to discuss steps the city could take to protect communities who leaders believe are under threat from executive orders signed by President Trump early in his second term.

People are invited to both attend the meeting and sign up to testify, which will start at 10 a.m. in City Hall Room 400. You can watch a livestream of the hearing on CBS News Philadelphia in the player above.

Trump's orders, including one that aims to end birthright citizenship, have immigrant communities and other groups in the city on edge.

At-large Councilmember Rue Landau said the meeting of Council's Committee on Law and Government will affirm the city's commitment to protect immigrant, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities.

"Everybody's been really worried about what Trump will do," Councilmember Landau said. "It didn't take long after he was sworn into office to already put targets on the backs of so many Philadelphians, so many groups of Philadelphians, and people who have been living in fear for a very long time."

The birthright citizenship order was one of more than 200 executive orders Trump signed on his first day back in office Monday. Others included suspending federal funding for so-called "sanctuary cities," which are places that restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Philadelphia asserted its sanctuary city status under former Mayor Jim Kenney and advocates recently called for Mayor Cherelle Parker to reassert that status. Parker declined to do so forcefully but said Kenney's 2016 executive order still stands.

Executive Order NO. 5-16 states the City of Philadelphia will not comply with ICE detainer requests unless they are supported by a judicial warrant and pertain to a person convicted of a felony involving violence.

Landau said the hearing will focus on fighting fear with facts by explaining what legislation and policies are already in place to protect people and give them what she describes as a sense of reality.

"It's not going to resolve all people's fears," Councilmember Landau said. "But certainly, having the facts and knowing the laws and the information upfront should make people realize a very good sense of reality here for Philadelphia."

The hearing will include testimonies from members of marginalized communities who will discuss their experiences and the city solicitor who will talk about what laws and protections are already in place, as well as potential next steps.