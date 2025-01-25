School district says social media posts about ICE at Philadelphia school are a "rumor"

Social media posts about U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raiding or being seen near a Philadelphia school this week are false, the School District of Philadelphia said in a news release Friday.

A district spokesperson shared a letter from Friday written by Bianca Reyes, principal of Julia de Burgos Elementary School in Fairhill, to families in the school community.

"It has been brought to our attention that there are comments or postings on social media alleging that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) were present at our school. We can confirm that ICE agents have not been seen near or on our school property," Reyes said.

The letter comes as pro-immigration groups in Philadelphia and around the nation are on the lookout for possible raids after President Trump promised mass deportations would take place when he took office and signed executive orders on immigration, including one attempting to end birthright citizenship (which has been temporarily blocked by a judge).

Additionally, CBS News has reported the Trump administration reversed a Biden administration policy that prohibited immigration agents with ICE and Customs and Border Protection from making arrests near "sensitive locations" like schools and churches.

The Trump administration said that decision and this week's enforcement actions were designed to target unauthorized immigrants with serious criminal histories.

The executive orders prompted a "Trump preparedness hearing" on Wednesday in Philadelphia City Council. City officials reinforced their willingness to follow "sanctuary city" policies like Executive Order No. 5-16, issued during former Mayor Jim Kenney's administration. That order says the city will not honor ICE detainer requests unless they are supported by a judicial warrant and pertain to a person convicted of a violent felony.

The school district encouraged parents to keep sending their children to school.

"We are committed to creating supportive learning environments where every child and family feels safe, welcome and included in their school community. And we believe that every parent or guardian should feel confident in sending their child to school," Reyes wrote.