Human DNA found at Olney "house of horrors" in Philadelphia after investigators used luminol to search home, sources say

Human DNA was found at the Olney "house of horrors" in Philadelphia after investigators sprayed luminol to search the home on West Chew Avenue, police sources said Tuesday.

Philadelphia police and the FBI were back at the home Monday night to use luminol to search for signs of human blood. Police sources said Tuesday that the human DNA found at the Olney house will be tested further.

It was found in several locations of the residence at the center of a massive investigation, according to police sources.

The home, which was owned by Raymond "R.C." Horsch until he died in 2025, and his son, Eugene Horsch, is linked to as many as seven missing women. Five of them are presumed dead. So far, no human remains have been found.

What is luminol?

Retired FBI supervisor Richard Marx said luminol is a "presumptive test for blood."

Marx oversaw evidence recovery in some of the most complicated investigations, including Pulse nightclub and the World Trade Center.

"When sprayed on trace amounts of what is believed to be blood, it gives off a very faint luminescence, a blue light," Marx said. "It has to be relatively dark in the room to see the light because it's a very faint chemical reaction."

Olney "house of horrors" investigation ramps

The investigation into the Olney "house of horrors" has ramped up over the last week as law enforcement continues to search for signs of foul play and any human remains.

Investigators have been coming and going from the Horsch home for months. Recently, the investigation has taken up the 400 block of West Chew Avenue as police dismantle the home. Police sources told CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday that they've recovered valuable evidence inside.

Last week, investigators used K-9s trained to detect hidden thumb drives and file-storage drives and cards, and to smell oils on those devices, even when they're hidden.

A source close to the investigation told CBS News Philadelphia that the basement was broken into a number of rooms and resembled an old high school science lab. A 55-gallon drum was removed from the basement months ago, shortly after the investigation began, along with a couple of dozen containers that police said were filled with an oily, sludge-like material.

Investigators removed two clogged sewer laterals from the property in July, sources said. The sewer laterals connected the home to the main sewer line. One of the pipes was abandoned and out of service due to clogging. Sources did not speculate on what the pipes could contain, but both were taken to a lab for extensive testing.

Investigators continue to search for evidence to corroborate some of the disturbing content they say they've recovered from reviewing a fraction of the 1 million pieces of photographic and video evidence taken from 417 Chew Ave.