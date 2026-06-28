Missing Philadelphia woman's last known location was Olney home at center of complex investigation, family says

The home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood at the center of a complex investigation was the last known location of a woman who went missing in 2016, her family says.

On June 13, 2016, Amy McHale left a voicemail on her daughter's phone, saying that she was safe and at the home on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue in Olney with Raymond Charles "R. C." Horsch.

That was the last day McHale's mother and daughter heard from her, they said in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia. Her mother, Gloria McHale, and daughter, Amanda Stofer, have been searching for answers about her disappearance ever since.

"Something happened to her in that house," Gloria McHale said.

Eugene Horsch, R. C. Horsch's son, was charged last week after investigators found dangerous chemicals, drugs, 120 pieces of ballistic evidence and more inside the Olney home, Philadelphia police said.

The home in Olney, at the center of a complex investigation, was the last known location of Amy McHale, who went missing in 2016.

Eugene Horsch was taken into custody on June 19 in the area of Independence Mall when a U.S. Park Ranger noticed something suspicious with the 44-year-old. He had a fake DEA badge, a switchblade and two guns with obliterated serial numbers, and the woman he was with had identification belonging to a woman reported missing in 2023.

"There's always concerns when you see something like this," Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "What is he doing at 6th and Market when we are in the middle of a time now when everything is going to be going on there. What's he doing?"

Amy McHale and R.C. Horsch met in the 1990s, married and eventually divorced, Stofer said. But Amy McHale and R.C. Horsch remained friends following the divorce.

Even though Amy McHale and R.C. Horsch were divorced, she went over the latter's Olney house on Chew Avenue in 2016 after an argument with her mother before going missing.

When the two met, Amy McHale was in her 20s and R.C. Horsch was in his 50s, Stofer said.

Stofer said her mother struggled with mental health issues and addiction, and that R.C. Horsch preyed on women like Amy McHale throughout his life.

R.C. Horsch, who died in 2025, was convicted of numerous crimes, including drug manufacturing and forgery. He was an erotic photographer and filmmaker who "often focused on scantily clad women in sadomasochistic settings," according to his Wikipedia page.

"He's kind of a strange dude," Gloria McHale said. "He considered himself an artist, but he was really like a porn king. He made pornographic videos. He liked to pick up girls who had drug problems, and he liked to take pictures of them shooting up heroin."

While Amy McHale had her issues, Stofer said, it was unlike her just to stop showing up.

Stofer said her mother was really involved in her children's lives, from attending their kindergarten graduation to watching them over the weekend when she needed a break.

"My mom wouldn't just go missing," Stofer said.

"Amy did have her issues, but I don't think she was isolated in these situations," she added. "I think these were bad men who took advantage of women who needed help. Real help."

Stofer and Gloria McHale said during their interview with CBS News Philadelphia that they hadn't heard from police yet regarding the investigation at the Olney home, but they hope to eventually get answers about Amy McHale's disappearance.

"She was more than just an addict," Stofer said. "She was a mother, she was human, she's missed and she was preyed upon like so many women are when they are in those positions with drug addiction."

"I just want people to keep looking for her," Gloria McHale said. "Somebody knows something."