5th missing woman linked to Olney home at center of investigation, Philadelphia police sources say

A fifth missing woman has been linked to a house in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood at the center of a massive investigation, police sources said Tuesday.

Police sources said Nicole Fusaro, who has been missing since 2018, is now linked to the investigation at the home on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue owned by Eugene Horsch. His father, Raymond Charles Horsch, also lived there before he died in 2025.

As police continue to investigate the Chew Avenue home, police sources said Tuesday that 100-plus FBI agents and analysts from across the country are sifting through more than 1 million pieces of video and photographic evidence. In August, police said they were going through more than 600,000 images, 70,000 videos and more than 10,000 pages of writings at the Olney house.

Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation at the Olney House later this week.

Last month, Philadelphia police said during a news conference that investigators found "graphic and dark" evidence at the home, including that at least two missing women — Maribel Fresses and Gabrielle Amarando — have died. Fresses was last seen in February 2018, and Amarando has been missing since September 2012.

Police said that the investigation into the Olney home on Chew Avenue is complex because the women's bodies have yet to be located. Without any bodies, the medical examiner cannot issue a death certificate or determine the cause of death, but investigators believe Fresses and Amarando both died. Police sources previously told CBS News Philadelphia that they fear even more missing women could be connected to the home.

The investigation at the Olney began after Eugene Horsch was arrested during a traffic stop at 6th and Market streets in June by National Park Police.

According to police, the woman inside the car with Eugene Horsch was carrying a fake ID with the name Blair Tonzelli, which matches the name of another missing woman. At the arrest, police said they recovered two illegal handguns, a fake Drug Enforcement Administration badge and thousands of dollars' worth of illegal drugs.

At Eugene Horsch's home, Philadelphia police said they found an illegal gun, gun parts, five urns that they believe contain cremated remains and a marijuana growing operation worth thousands of dollars. More than 20 containers with unknown substances inside were taken to a lab in Chicago for evidence.

The Olney home is also the last known location of Amy McHale, who was previously married to Raymond Charles Horsch and disappeared in 2016.

Eugene Horsch has been behind bars since his arrest in June. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to his attorney multiple times and has not heard back.