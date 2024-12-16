Philadelphia Mayor Parker to address city violence after more than 20 shot over the weekend

Mayor Parker to address violent weekend in Philadelphia that saw more than 20 people shot

After nearly two-dozen people were shot in Philadelphia over the weekend, Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city officials are set to address the spate of violence during a press conference Monday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia will carry the mayor's remarks live at 11:30 a.m. in the video player above.

From Friday night until Sunday evening, police said they launched investigations into 10 different shootings that killed three people and injured 19 others.

The first fatal shooting happened on Saturday night when a young man in his 20s was shot and killed on the 600 block of North 32nd Street. Another man was shot at the scene and taken to the hospital.

In a span of less than five hours Sunday morning, Philadelphia Police responded to two more shootings with multiple victims.

The first happened around 1 a.m. on the 2700 block of North 29th Street. Three people were shot, and one person, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene.

Then around 5:30 a.m., a quintuple shooting near the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue left a 23-year-old man dead. The four other victims ranged in age from 28 to 45 years old.

Friday night, three teenagers were shot near the Dilworth Park ice rink at City Hall after investigators believe a fight broke out between a group of young people. One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, was shot in the face and listed in "critical condition" over the weekend. The two other victims were 14 and 15 years old.

Another teenage boy was detained in connection with the shooting, and on Saturday, Dec. 14, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy and a weapons violation.

Police said they haven't made any arrests in connection with the other six shootings from over the weekend.

According to crime data reported by the Philadelphia Police Department, homicides are trending down in the city for 2024. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 16, 2024, 251 people were victims of homicide. This time last year, police reported 398 homicide victims.

The total number of homicide victims in 2023 was 410. Since 2007, the year 2021 saw the most homicides in Philadelphia, with 562.