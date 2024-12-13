Person in custody after 2 people, including juvenile, shot near ice skating rink at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia

A person is in custody after at least two people, including a juvenile, were shot near the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink in Center City, according to Philadelphia police.

Police are on the scene investigating at 15th and Market streets near City Hall.

It's unclear what the two victims' conditions are. There's also been no word on a motive in the shooting at this time.

Chopper 3 was over the scene near the ice skating rink at Dilworth Park.

CBS Philadelphia

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink is a popular winter destination offering ice skating sessions seven days a week in the heart of Center City at Dilworth Park.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.