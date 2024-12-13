Watch CBS News
Local News

Person in custody after 2 people, including juvenile, shot near ice skating rink at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A person is in custody after at least two people, including a juvenile, were shot near the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink in Center City, according to Philadelphia police.

Police are on the scene investigating at 15th and Market streets near City Hall. 

It's unclear what the two victims' conditions are. There's also been no word on a motive in the shooting at this time.

Chopper 3 was over the scene near the ice skating rink at Dilworth Park.

two people were shot near the skating rink at Dilworth Plaza
CBS Philadelphia

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink is a popular winter destination offering ice skating sessions seven days a week in the heart of Center City at Dilworth Park.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.