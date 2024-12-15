Triple shooting at Philadelphia bar leaves 1 dead, police say

Eight people shot and two killed overnight in separate Philadelphia shootings

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at Henny's Sports Bar in the Allegheny West section of Philadelphia, police say.

Philadelphia Police officers were called to the location on the 2700 block of North 29th Street just after 1 a.m. where they found a victim deceased in the bar. Officers said the two other victims were transported to local hospitals, though their condition is unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the incident and whether or not the suspect involved is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.