Five shot in Philadelphia's Feltonville section, one person killed

Eight people shot and two killed overnight in separate Philadelphia shootings

Philadelphia Police say one person has died and four others were shot early Sunday morning in the city's Feltonville section.

The quintuple shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Wyoming Avenue and D Street.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police for more information on the victims and what led up to the shooting.

As of 7 a.m., multiple police officers were still positioned at the scene. While several shell casings were visible on the sidewalk, police said a majority of the shell casings related to the shooting were found inside a nearby bar. It's believed that the shots were fired inside that small bar, which is located on the upper floor of a building near the intersection.

Earlier Sunday morning, a triple shooting at a North Philadelphia sports bar left one person dead. The two other victims were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.