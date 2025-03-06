Philadelphia Flyers fall to Winnipeg Jets for 3rd loss in 4 games

Welcome to Gritty's Chaos Factory, Wells Fargo Center's first retail area dedicated to the mascot

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, Kyle Connor added a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game skid by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who became the first NHL team to reach 90 points this season. Eric Comrie made 21 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored the lone goal for Philadelphia, which lost for the third time in four games.

Scheifele opened the scoring with a power-play goal on a backhander at 8:32 of the first period. He then assisted on the Jets' next two goals.

Connor had two points to move into a tie for third in the NHL in scoring. Gabriel Vilardi had three assists.

Takeaways

Jets: The top-ranked power play in the NHL continued to produce as Winnipeg scored on both of its opportunities. The Jets have scored 55 goals while having a man advantage this season and are clicking on the power play at 32%.

Flyers: Travis Konecny, the team's leading scorer, has gone six games without a goal and has just two in the last 22 games.

Key moment

Connor's goal came 5:28 into the second period and expanded Winnipeg's lead to 3-0. His shot came from the right boards and beat Sam Ersson between the blocker and his right pad.

Michkov became the first rookie in the NHL this season to reach 20 goals when he scored with 2:42 to play in the game.

Up next

Jets: Visit New Jersey on Friday.

Flyers: Continue their seven-game homestand against Seattle on Saturday.