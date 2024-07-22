Philadelphia Eagles training camp schedule for 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Training camp is here for the Philadelphia Eagles, who enter the 2024 season with plenty of questions after a disastrous end to 2023 and similar Super Bowl expectations. Rookies and veterans report to NovaCare Complex for training camp today.

The Eagles enter training camp with significant changes to the coaching staff as Nick Sirianni enters a pivotal fourth year as head coach. The Birds will have a new starting center for the first time in more than a decade after Jason Kelce retired. Philadelphia enters camp with plenty of position battles to watch, including at right guard and in the defensive backfield.

The offseason brought changes, but there are still plenty of remaining faces. Last season started so well but went off the rails quickly. If Sirianni can right the ship, the Eagles could compete for Super Bowl LIX.

Here's what Eagles fans need to know.

Players to watch at Eagles training camp

Eagles training camp isn't short of storylines and players to watch. Here are some to follow as camp progresses.

Jalen Hurts: The relationship between Hurts and Sirianni may be worth monitoring during training camp. The 25-year-old quarterback didn't strongly endorse his head coach after the first-round playoff loss to Tampa. Then, a non-answer from Hurts about Sirianni in June sparked more debate. Hurts will be working with a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. What version of the "triple-threat" quarterback will the Eagles see in camp?

Cam Jurgens: The Eagles drafted Jurgens out of the University of Nebraska in 2022 as the eventual replacement for Kelce. The time is now. Jurgens taking over at center also has a trickle-down effect on the offensive. The 24-year-old started at right guard last season, so sliding him over to center opens up competition at RG —Tyler Steen is expected to start. Jurgens will have big shoes to fill in replacing Kelce, but Jurgen was Kelce's "favorite player in the draft" in 2022. Can Jurgens handle the heat?

James Bradberry: What will the Eagles do with Bradberry, who started at outside cornerback the past two seasons? Bradberry, whose fourth-quarter hold played a key factor in the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss, was bad in 2023, receiving a 56.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. There are reasons to believe Bradberry's time with the Birds is nearing the end. The Eagles used their first two draft picks on corners, selecting Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd overall pick and Cooper DeJean with the 40th pick. Both Mitchell and DeJean figure to get playing time in 2024. The Birds worked Bradberry out at safety during their mandatory minicamp. Does Bradberry survive training camp?

Honorable mentions: The Eagles signed Penn State product Saquon Barkley away from the New York Giants; eyes will be on the Birds' new running back. Philadelphia also has questions about who's wide receiver No. 3. Then, there are defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter and the question of replacing Fletcher Cox, who also retired this offseason.

When can fans attend the Eagles' open practice?

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back the popular open practice. The bad news is that there is only one of them.

The Eagles will hold their only open practice at Lincoln Financial Field at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Last year, an estimated 5,000 Birds fans attended the team's open practice at the Linc.

Open practice ticket sales benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Preseason and training camp dates to know

Here are some dates fans can circle on their calendars.

Aug. 1, open practice at the Linc

Aug. 9, preseason opener at the Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 13, the Birds' only joint practice at the New England Patriots

When will the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop be open?

Last year marked the return of the fan-favorite throwback Kelly Green jerseys — of course, fans tailgated. The Kelly Greens are back again, so fans looking to get their hands on a Barkley jersey can try their luck at the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop.

The Eagles have three Pro Shop locations, including one at Lincoln Financial Field.

While training camp practices are closed to the public, fans can still purchase Birds merch in person at the team stores.

The Lincoln Financial Field Pro Shop's hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays.

Fans in South Jersey can head to the Pro Shop in Cherry Hill. The Cherry Hill location has two separate schedules. Until July 31, the store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Then, in-season, beginning Aug. 1, the store is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Birds fans in the Lancaster area can head to the Rockvale Eagles Prop Shop to get gear. The Lancaster location is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.