"There's only one Jason Kelce," but Cam Jurgens ready to fill in for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It may be only a preseason game but the excitement is building for the Eagles on Friday night.

They say you can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep. During team meetings, Eagles' rookie Cam Jurgens parks himself next to wily veterans like Jason Kelce. They all hope the wisdom is wearing off.

Nick Sirianni said Jason Kelce is the toughest guy he's ever been around, hands down.

The Eagles are hoping that their iron man will be ready for Week 1 in Detroit after having elbow surgery on Tuesday.

"I don't ever put a timetable on anybody, as you guys know. We're hopeful for him. How many, 122 games in a row has he played? If he's close the track record says he's gonna be ready to go," Sirianni said.

In Kelce's place steps Cam Jurgens, No. 51 on the field, but number one on the depth chart. But Sirianni sees some similarities.

"I've seen him be like a sponge around Jason. There's only one Jason Kelce, but there's times out there where he's doing something and you go, whoa that kinda looked like Jason," Sirianni said.

Jurgens, a second-round pick this year out of Nebraska, says he's ready for whatever comes his way. That means a start and likely lots of playing time Friday in their preseason opener against the Jets.

"Gotta fill in for whoever is down. Kelce's down right now. Just gotta do my best to fill in there and it's good for me because I get those extra opportunities and extra reps," Jurgens said.

So, no Kelce on Friday.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith remained out Wednesday with a groin injury. There's no timetable for his return yet either.

CBS3's Pat Gallen reports.