Eagles select Tyler Steen, Sydney Brown in back to back picks in 2023 NFL draft

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles on Friday night selected Alabama tackle Tyler Steen with the 65th overall pick and Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown with the 66th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after trading the 62nd pick to Houston for the 65th, 188th, and 230th picks.

Tyler Steen, 22, was named to the second-team All-SEC and started in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Steen started his collegiate career at Vanderbilt in 2018, then transferred to Alabama as a graduate student in 2022.

Sydney Brown, 23, had 10 interceptions, 319 tackles, 2 sacks, and three scoring touchdowns while with Illinois.

The Eagles drafted a pair of Georgia Bulldogs in the first round Friday night, selecting defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the 10th overall pick and linebacker Nolan Smith with the 30th pick.

The Eagles have four picks left in the NFL draft: one in Round 6 (188) and three in Round 7 (Nos. 219, 230 and 248).

Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

April 28, 2023

