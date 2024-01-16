Jalen Hurts doesn't give Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni strong endorsement after playoff exit

Jalen Hurts on Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni: "I didn't know he was going anywhere"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Philadelphia Eagles spiraling at the end of the season, many have brought head coach Nick Sirianni's job security into question.

The Eagles lost six of their final seven games, including the playoff defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, after starting the season at 10-1 with the best record in the NFL.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked if he wanted Sirianni back after the 32-9 loss to the Bucs, but he tip-toed around the question and didn't give his head coach a strong endorsement.

"I didn't know he was going anywhere," Hurts said.

When asked in a follow-up question if he had confidence in Sirianni to fix the Eagles' issues moving forward, he said: "I have confidence in everyone in this building. It's just a matter of us playing clean football and that's been something that we haven't done."

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 25: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. Adam Hunger / Getty Images

Sirianni and Hurts have been largely successful through their three years as a head coach-quarterback combo, but the two each had a role in the all-time collapse to end the 2023 season. The two went to the playoffs three straight years, won the NFC and made a Super Bowl in the 2022 season, where they fell just short in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts said "he didn't know" there were rumors and questions swirling about Sirianni's future with the team, but his comments were stark in contrast compared to what Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said when asked about head coach Mike McCarthy.

Prescott defended McCarthy, whose job with the Cowboys has also been called into question.

"He's been amazing," Prescott told reporters. "I don't know how they can be, but I understand the business. In that case, it should be about me as well. I've had the season that I've had because of him. This team has had the success that they've had because of him. I understand it's about winning the Super Bowl. That's the standard of this league and damn sure the standard of this place. I get it, but add me to the list in that case."

Hurts not defending Sirianni also comes after an ESPN report highlighted the disconnect between Hurts, Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

CBS Sports Insider Josina Anderson also reported leading up to the playoff game against the Bucs that the Eagles are considering some "staff changes."

As of Tuesday night, Sirianni is still the Eagles head coach, but it be will something to monitor over the next few days.