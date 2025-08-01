Philadelphia Eagles legend Eric Allen prepares for NFL Hall of Fame, while training camp intensifies

Full pads. Cooler temps. Higher stakes.

Eagles training camp at the NovaCare Complex had the look and feel of real football, as players locked in with just over a week to go until their preseason opener. And while the breeze may have brought relief from the heat, it didn't cool off the competition, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The spotlight continues to shine on the Eagles' young and talented defense. First-round rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell turned heads on Friday, taking reps with the starting unit. And the battle for a starting cornerback role is heating up in the wake of Darius Slay's departure, with Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson both making strong impressions.

"When you're in competition, the main thing you can focus on is who you are as a man," Ringo said. "We just want to see each other win. Continue to work on our technique, we're all trying to sharpen each other."

Jackson echoed that mindset, saying, "The rent is due every day. You've got to come out and prove yourself."

On the injury front, DeVonta Smith and Zack Baun remained sidelined with back issues. Nolan Smith is recovering from a concussion.

The team gets a break Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.

Eric Allen prepares for Canton

Off the field, a franchise legend is preparing for football's biggest honor. Former Eagles cornerback Eric Allen will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Allen was a second-round pick by the Eagles in 1988 and spent seven seasons in Philadelphia, earning five Pro Bowl nods during his time in midnight green and finishing his 14-year NFL career with 54 interceptions, tied for 21st in league history.

"I always took a lot of pride in playing corner," Allen said. "I never wanted to transition. The impact I could have at that position was something that helped the football team."

The voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese, who called Allen's entire career in Philly, said the "Hall call" is long overdue.

"He was physically gifted, but more than that, he studied, he watched tape. He should've gone in years ago," Reese said.

Former teammate Mike Quick shared similar sentiments and a little humor when reflecting on Allen's greatness.

"He was one of the best at the position the entire time he played," Quick said. "Quite honestly, he was one of the guys that made me realize, okay, maybe it's time for me to retire. He was that good."