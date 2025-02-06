Philadelphia Eagles great Eric Allen elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Inside the Hunt: A look at the Philadelphia Eagles' journey to Super Bowl LIX

Eric Allen is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback was elected to the Hall of Fame on Thursday night in New Orleans as a member of the Class of 2025.

Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe and Antonio Gates will also be members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 along with Eric Allen.

It took years for Eric Allen to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Eric Allen was named a finalist for the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2024, but he wasn't one of the seven ex-NFL players selected. Before getting the nod to the Hall of Fame, he was a semi-finalist five times.

Cornerback Eric Allen #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on October 2, 1994 in San Francisco. The Eagles won 40-8. George Rose/Getty Images

Eric Allen was elected to the Hall of Fame days before the Birds face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Eric Allen made six Pro Bowls in his 14-year NFL career, five of which came with Philadelphia. The Eagles drafted the defensive back in the second round of the 1988 NFL draft. In his second season, he earned All-Pro honors. He finished his career with 54 interceptions — tied for 21st in NFL history — eight touchdowns, seven fumble recoveries and three sacks.

The Birds inducted Eric Allen into their Hall of Fame in 2011. He also played for the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders.

It was a big night for the Eagles at the NFL Honors.

Birds running back Saquon Barkley won the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award after leading the league in rushing.