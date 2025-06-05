Philadelphia Eagles legends Jackson, Vick to face off in HBCU showdown at Lincoln Financial Field

Two of the most electrifying players in Philadelphia Eagles history will return to Lincoln Financial Field — not as teammates, but as head coaches on opposite sidelines.

First year head coaches DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick will go head to head at Lincoln Financial field on Oct. 30 when Jackson's Delaware State Hornets host Vick's Norfolk State Spartans in a high-profile HBCU matchup. Jackson and Vick were both named head coaches following the 2024 season.

The Thursday night game between the two Division I programs was announced Thursday in a press release from the Philadelphia Eagles. Delaware State's Athletic Director Tony Tucker called it "a potential paradigm shift for HBCU football."

The release said tickets are set to go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

"I came to Delaware State University to start a new phase of my career with a unique institution that cares about its students and is helping to transform their futures," Jackson said. "I know Coach Vick feels the same way at Norfolk State."

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage," Vick said. "Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field — this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen."

Dr. Melody Webb, Norfolk State's director of athletics, praised the partnership.

"A game of this magnitude deserves a national platform," Webb said. "I would like to commend the Philadelphia Eagles for providing us with an amazing venue for this highly anticipated event. This matchup will highlight the talent and legacy of HBCU football."

Both Jackson and Vick are part of a growing wave of former NFL players filling coaching jobs at HBCUs. Jackson's staff features several former NFL players, including former NFL rushing standout Clinton Portis as running backs coach, and Vick's Norfolk State coaching staff features six-year NFL veteran Terence Garvin as defensive coordinator among other former NFL players.

Other former NFL players who've recently coached at HBCUs include Terance Mathis at Morehouse College and Philadelphia native Eddie George, who was the head coach of Tennessee State University from 2021 to 2024.

Before hiring Jackson, DSU posted a 2-21 record over the past two seasons, while the Spartans haven't had a winning season since 2012 when they went 6-5.

Jackson and Vick's bond with Philadelphia runs deep. In 2010, Jackson became the first player in NFL history to earn Pro Bowl honors at two different positions in the same year — wide receiver and punt returner. In that same season, Vick earned the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

The release says HBCUs represent only about 3% of colleges nationwide, but they graduate 40% of Black engineers, half of Black teachers, 70% of Black doctors and dentists, and 80% of Black judges.

Delaware State is the only HBCU is Delaware. Pennsylvania is home to the two oldest HBCUs in the county, Cheyney University and Lincoln University of Pennsylvania.