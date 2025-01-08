Once Philadelphia's feared receiver, DeSean Jackson back on the field as Delaware State head football coach

A former Philadelphia football star is adding a new title to his stacked resume. On Wednesday, DeSean Jackson will officially be introduced as Delaware State University's new head football coach.

Just over a year after Jackson retired from the NFL, the former Eagles wide receiver has found himself being compared to Deion Sanders.

Sanders, who spent more than 15 years playing in the league, got his coaching start at Jackson State University, an HBCU in Mississippi, before being hired by the University of Colorado.

Like Sanders, D-Jax is taking on the title of coach, as he prepares to lead the football program at Delaware State University, the only HBCU in Delaware.

Despite the comparisons to another player-turned-coach, Jackson says his focus is helping the Hornets get better on and off the football field.

"Hornet nation, y'all ready? Dover, y'all ready? Let's get to work, it's on!" Jackson said in a video posted on Facebook.

The job represents a bit of a homecoming for Jackson, who spent more than half of his 15-year career in Philadelphia. During his tenure as an Eagle, Jackson established himself as one of the most feared receivers and return men in the league.

"When Coach Jackson's name came up, everybody's eyes kind of widened and the faces kind of lit up," said Drew Ingraham, the deputy athletic director for operations at DSU. He was part of the team that interviewed Jackson for the job. "We just thought, what an unbelievable opportunity."

He said it was Jackson's commitment to developing well-rounded young men that made him the ideal coaching candidate.

"Nobody was going to doubt his football IQ and his football ability," Ingraham said. "But when he really talked about the importance of education and the importance of being in the classroom, of being a member of the community, and how important that is for him, for his student athletes, to be part of the Delaware State campus community, it just checks so many boxes."

On Monday, Jackson hyped up the student body during half time at Delaware State's men's basketball game, and made a big declaration about his goals for the upcoming season.

"We want y'all to know, we want to bring a championship. We want to win a MEAC [Mid-Atlantic Eastern Conference] championship in the first year," Jackson told the cheering crowd.

Ingraham said Jackson addressed the football team for the first time on Tuesday, and established expectations while injecting players with hope for the future.

"But he also said that the time is now. We're not taking our time to make our impact felt," Ingraham said. "We're not taking our time to show the MEAC what Delaware State football is all about. The time is now. Work begins today."

Delaware State will officially introduce Jackson as its next head football coach at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 8. CBS News Philadelphia will bring you updated coverage throughout the day, as the DeSean Jackson era officially begins at Delaware State.