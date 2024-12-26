Former Eagles player DeSean Jackson appears close to deal to be Delaware State football coach, source says

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson appears to be finalizing a deal to become the next head football coach at Delaware State University, a source tells CBS News Philadelphia.

The deal is not finalized yet.

Jackson played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008 to 2013 and 2019 to 2020.

He retired as an Eagle in December 2023.

Delaware State is a historically black land-grant research university in Dover. A Los Angeles native, Jackson played college football at the University of California, Berkeley.

ESPN first reported the move.