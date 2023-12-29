Philadelphia Eagles-Arizona Cardinals: Is A.J. Brown not speaking a big deal?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mood was somber in the locker room after a Christmas Day victory, but the Philadelphia Eagles won a football game for the first time in 31 days. While the victory wasn't the "get right" game the Eagles were hoping for, Philadelphia is a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss away from clinching the NFC East and still tied for the best record in the conference.

A 49ers slip-up in the last two games, and home-field advantage is there for the taking. The Eagles will have to take care of Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals first as their former defensive coordinator returns to Philadelphia for the first time since his controversial exit to Arizona after the Super Bowl LVII loss.

These games aren't just "get right" games for the Eagles, but building momentum for the playoffs. Even with the opportunity in front of the Eagles, there are still a few things they have to shake off this week.

1. Is the A.J. Brown media silence a big deal?

In essence, no. Brown is frustrated over something and doesn't want to open up publicly about it. Highly understandable given the nature of today's media with words being twisted.

Players have said they can't speak for him. Brown did speak to reporters last week and was honest when asked what the offense needs to do to "get right."

How did A.J. Brown approach accountability as a team captain?



“What can I do more? What can I do better?”



Also asked Brown what the offense needs to do to “get right.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/8e9Wqa7Phz — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 22, 2023

Brown is having an incredible year, being the first Eagles wide receiver to have 100 catches in a season. He has 101 catches for 1,394 yards and seven touchdowns, just 103 yards away from breaking his franchise record for receiving yards in a season.

Whatever Brown's going through, he's choosing to handle it internally.

2. Will the offense continue to run the ball?

The Eagles had their most efficient rushing performance last week, gaining 170 yards on the ground and averaging 4.9 yards per carry. On first down, the Eagles had 18 carries for 105 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Over the last two weeks, the Eagles have 206 rushing yards and are averaging 5.6 yards per carry on first down.

From Week 4 through Week 14, the Eagles averaged just 3.8 yards per carry on first down. The average number of rush attempts per game on first down has increased from 15.4 to 18.2 - so there is a commitment to running the football. The Eagles have also had a lead in the first half and third quarter in each of the last two games, making it easier to run the ball and preserve the lead.

The offense averaged 6.3 yards per play in last week's win over the New York Giants, the highest of the season. This is with a 40% conversion rate in the red zone and 50% in goal-to-go conversions. Based on the raw numbers, the offense has demonstrated a commitment to running the football - and getting early leads help.

3. Why is the defense struggling to get sacks?

The Eagles have just 10 sacks in the last six games and a sack rate of 4.3%, which is 30th in the NFL. Philadelphia is also tied for 29th in total sacks since Week 11, despite having a pressure rate of 39.3% in that stretch (10th in NFL). The Eagles' 97 pressures are sixth-most in the NFL since Week 11.

Having just one sack against the Giants, an offensive line that's given up 77 of them this season, is a concern. Teams are countering the Eagles by getting off quick passes and forcing the defense to tackle, essentially eluding the threat of getting sacked.

"I think in the end, you're always trying to look at what affects the play," senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia said this week. "What is the result of the play, and that's the biggest thing for us. We try to look at all those metrics and we try to apply them and improve them and sometimes it is just to your point, like, 'hey, we are seeing numbers that say it's coming fast, you've got to go faster' or we've got to do something to help you get there quicker, whatever that is.

"In the end, we are trying to see what happened on the play and did we affect the play or not affect the play, and you sometimes you don't necessarily affect that play, but you may affect it two or three down the road because of the cumulative effect, and I think that's always really good, too."

Patricia is working with the defense to flush the quarterback to the outside too, which should help the sack totals increase. More 3rd-and-long situations will assist the pass rush as well.

4. Is this the week Avonte Maddox is back?

Maddox has been a full participant throughout practice this week, as it looks as if the Eagles will activate him from his 21-day practice window in recovering from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 2. Maddox essentially only played five days this season before sitting out the next 15 weeks.

His return will be welcome for an Eagles team desperate for a good slot cornerback. The Eagles have allowed a 93.3 passer rating in the slot this season, good for 15th in the NFL. Their nine pass touchdowns allowed in the slot are tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

Maddox should significantly help out the defense in the slot but keep in mind James Bradberry has allowed just a 54.6 passer rating in the slot. There could be room for both to rotate, which has become a Patricia staple since taking over as the defensive play caller.

5. Are Kelee Ringo

Ringo and Ricks have received more snaps over the last two weeks and have risen up to the challenge. Over the last two games, opposing quarterbacks targeting Ringo are just 2 of 6 for 9 yards with no touchdowns, an interception and a 2.8 rating. Those same quarterbacks targeting Ricks are 1 of 6 for 1 yard and a 39.6 rating.

While Darius Slay is out, Ringo and Ricks have been seeing more snaps on the outside - and that shouldn't change with Maddox back. Both players are better fits on the outside. Ringo has allowed a 47.9 passer rating on the outside while Ricks is at 51.6.

Bradberry's snaps may get affected once Slay returns, but he could take some back in the slot as the Eagles ease Maddox in. All of a sudden the Eagles have depth at cornerback, not believed to be the case a month ago.