It's a Christmas miracle! Philadelphia Eagles end losing streak with win over New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even though this wasn't under anyone's tree this morning, the Philadelphia Eagles gave the City of Brotherly Love the ultimate Christmas gift -- a win over the New York Giants.

The Eagles beat the Giants 33-25 moving their record to 11-4 after a very rough last few games plagued with loss.

The Birds came in hot the first half with a touchdown from both Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith. The Giants were quick to retaliate with two touchdowns in the third quarter bringing the score too close for comfort at 20-18. But it was Philadelphia that flew to victory on Christmas Day.

Hurts broke the NFL record for most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with none other than the Eagles favorite play, the tush push.

Despite losing three in a row to San Francisco, Dallas and Seattle, the Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth for the third year in a row.

And while the NFC East title is still to be determined, the Cowboys' loss Sunday to the Miami Dolphins helps Philadelphia's chances. If the Eagles win out, they'll take home the division title and become the first team to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons since the 2001-2004 seasons.