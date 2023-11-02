Eagles' A.J. Brown named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown's history-making October has earned him another accolade: NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Brown and Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill on Thursday were named the offensive player of the month for the NFC and AFC, respectfully.

Brown had a monster month for the Birds. The wideout caught 40 balls for 700 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 13.21 yards per target and 140 yards per game.

The 26-year-old set an NFL record last Sunday in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Commanders. He became the first wide receiver in league history to record at least 125 receiving yards in six straight games with his eight-catch, 130-yard, two-touchdown game.

In his second season with the Eagles, Brown has his eyes set on another record: most receiving yards in a single season. Brown has 939 yards through eight games, setting him on pace for 1,995 yards -- 31 yards more than the record set in 2012 by Calvin Johnson.

Brown broke the Eagles' single-season receiving yard record in 2022 with an 88-catch, 1,496-yard first season in Philly.

While Brown is on pace to break the NFL's single-season receiving record, he does trail Hill in that chase.

Hill leads the NFL with 1,014 yards on 61 catches. The speedy Dolphins receiver became the first player in 52 years to reach 1,000 yards in the first eight games of a season.

He's currently on pace for 2,155 yards -- which would break Johnson's record by 160 yards.

The Eagles beat the Dolphins, 31-17, in Week 7 with both Brown and Hill having big games. Brown caught 10 balls on 15 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown, while Hill had 11 catches on 15 targets for 88 yards and a TD.

It's Dallas Week in Philadelphia. The 7-1 Birds host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.