Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In addition to delivering Philadelphia fans a win over the New York Giants for Christmas, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored yet another touchdown on the "tush push," aka "Brotherly Shove," giving him the NFL record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a season with 15.

Hurts scored on a 1-yard run early in the first quarter to give the Eagles (11-4) a 7-0 lead over the New York Giants (5-10) on Monday. Carolina's Cam Newton held the record at 14 rushing touchdowns for a quarterback in 2011.

Hurts is also now within two touchdowns of setting the team's season record for total touchdowns. Quarterback Randall Cunningham accounted for 35 in 1990 and Hurts matched him last season.

And with two more games to go in the regular season, Hurts could break Cunningham's record in the coming weeks. The Eagles host the Arizona Cardinals (3-12) on Sunday, Dec. 31 and wrap up their season against the Giants on the road on Jan. 7.

Monday's nail biter of a win snapped a three-game losing streak that had players and fans alike frustrated. The Birds fell to San Francisco in Week 13, division rival Dallas in Week 14, and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

"It's been a frustrating couple of weeks here, these last two games," center Jason Kelce said on his New Heights podcast following the Cowboys game. "But the beautiful thing about this game is though, you get a chance to go back out there again next week and show on tape who you are and who you can be."

"I know we'd adjust. We always find a way to beat the Giants," West Philadelphia residents Rodney Edney said Monday night. "Oh, this is the best Christmas gift and the only Christmas gift I got,."

The Eagles locked in a playoff spot before Monday's win over the Giants. But if Philadelphia can win its remaining two games, they'll take home the division title and become the first team to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons since the 2001-2004 seasons.