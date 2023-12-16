Darius Slay: Eagles CB out for Week 15 at Seahawks after knee surgery, Sirianni confirms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be down one key defensive player as they head to Seattle for a bird-versus-bird Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cornerback Darius Slay is out after having arthroscopic knee surgery, Head Coach Nick Sirianni confirmed in a news conference on Saturday.

When asked if ESPN's Adam Schefter's report about Slay getting the surgery was true, Sirianni said: "yup."

"What's our plan? We got the right guys in place behind him," Sirianni added.

It's not clear how long Slay will be out after the surgery.

"We'll see," Sirianni said.

The 10-3 Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys 33-13 on Sunday night.

The Seahawks are 6-7 this season, last winning over the Washington Commanders, 29-26, on Nov. 12. Since then, the West Coast birds are 0-4, falling to the Rams, Cowboys and 49ers (twice).

Sirianni was asked about how the Eagles will handle the crowd at Lumen Field, one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, and says the team will weather the environment just fine.

You can watch more of his full press conference in the player above.

