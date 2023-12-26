Good Luck Charm: 10-month-old baby dressed up as Eagles' mascot Swoop goes viral at Christmas game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For diehard Eagles fans and Christmas lovers, going to the game Monday was a dream.

Molly McDonald was born into the Eagles' nest.

"Molly was born on Feb. 10 and we got out of the hospital just in time to get home to the Super Bowl," dad Lou McDonald said.

Fast forward to the holiday season and baby's first Christmas also turned into baby's first game Monday night.

"We decided to bring her Halloween costume back out because we loved it so much, and it seems like everybody else in Philadelphia loves it too," Lou McDonald said.

The Amazon costume returned for the 10-month-old. Mini Swoop sat front row with her dad, Lou McDonald, and mom, Maranda Winfree.

Maranda Winfree

At the end of the fourth quarter, Molly made her appearance on the big screen.

The Upper Chichester dad let Swoop fly at one point and cradled her later.

"Every time she went on the jumbotron the crowd at the game kind of went nuts," Lou McDonald said.

Maranda Winfree

Molly's siblings, who were at home with a babysitter, immediately texted Mom photos when they spotted their little sister on TV.

At least one Eagles Facebook fan group posted about the moment, garnering hundreds of comments and thousands of shares.

Maranda Winfree

"My phone was blowing up. I couldn't even keep up with everything," Winfree said.

Nikki: Are you guys gonna bring Little Swoop out to more games? Is she the good luck charm?

Lou McDonald and Maranda Winfree: We sure hope so! There's hopefully some future games.

Winfree said she was nervous about bringing Molly along but the 10-month-old did great, even taking a nap during halftime.