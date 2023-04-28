Eagles swap third-round picks with Cardinals to settle tampering issue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2023 NFL Draft is already off to a wild start for the Eagles.

The Eagles swapped third round picks with the Arizona Cardinals and sent their 2024 fifth-round pick to settle a tampering issue after the NFC West team apparently contacted then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon too early in the hiring process.

According to a joint statement from the Cardinals and Eagles, Arizona self-reported to the NFL that general manager Mont Ossenfort had a phone conversation with Gannon in the days following the NFC championship game, a period that isn't permited under the NFL's s Anti-Tampering policy.

Gannon was hired as Arizona's head coach after the Super Bowl loss.

The two teams resolved the issue by swapping picks.

The Eagles sent their third round pick (No. 94 overall) and a 2024 fifth-round selection to the Cardinals in exchange for Arizona's third-round pick at No. 66 overall.

The settlement gives Roseman a better piece of capital to move up the draft board in the first round.