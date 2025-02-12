Doctors spotlight importance of Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown being a mental health advocate

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is being applauded for his mental health advocacy. Brown has been very open about his struggles with depression and doctors say his message of hope is setting an important example.

Mental Health America has a post on Instagram thanking Brown for speaking up about mental health.

"Don't be afraid to seek help, you know, because somebody was there for me, and you know, ultimately saved my life," Brown said at media day before Super Bowl LIX.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 3: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 3, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

The Eagles' playmaker has been open about struggling with depression — in 2021 revealing he considered suicide.

"It was a dark moment a year ago where I thought about taking my life I want to share, and help others," Brown said in 2021.

Months later, Brown was traded to the Eagles and agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract.

"For A.J. Brown to say I'm human, I have moments where I might not be my best or I feel anxious or sad or I need support, it's really encouraging," Philadelphia psychologist Dr. George James said.

James, the founder of George Talks, applauds Brown for destigmatizing emotional struggles that are shared by millions.

"It is just being human that we have ups and downs, we have moments when we're anxious, moments sad and depressed," James said. "How does that help other people? When someone like A.J. Brown says this is what I did there's a young kid somewhere who says, 'Maybe I should do the same thing.'"

James says reaching for help is the critical first step to resolving emotional issues, even for big tough guys like Brown.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Abbie Parr / AP

"Your body can't go unless your brain does. You need to tell yourself and do whatever you need to do to," Brown said before the Super Bowl.

Brown even continues his self help during games by reading the book "Inner Excellence" by Jim Murphy.

"Selflessness is fearless, that's something we can all use," Murphy said in an interview after Brown was spotted reading the book on the sideline in the playoffs.

The Super Bowl champion is setting an important example on and off the field, and quickly becoming a hero in Philadelphia.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his family after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Getty Images

Anyone struggling with a mental health crisis can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline anytime at 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.