Meet the author behind "Inner Excellence," the book A.J. Brown read during Eagles-Packers game

"Inner Excellence," the book wide receiver A.J. Brown was seen reading during the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, has become the best-selling book on Amazon.

Jim Murphy, the author of the book, said the book has never been that high on the best-selling list.

"It's been amazing and such a gift and I'm super excited for America to hear about 'Inner Excellence' and what he's learning," Murphy said on Monday.

"I'm super excited for Eagles fans," he added. "The exact same thing that A.J. is learning and working on, they get to read it and learn it themselves. That's the key thing here. It's to learn all about how you can become someone you've never been before and not just achieve things you never achieved before but have an inner peace and inner strength that you've never had before. That's what's really key."

Brown was spotted on the TV broadcast reading "Inner Excellence" in Philadelphia's 22-10 victory over the Packers and immediately went viral.

Brown said after the win that he brings the book to every game and that he goes back to the book after every drive to refocus.

"It gives me a sense of peace," Brown said on Sunday night after he had one catch for 10 yards.

Murphy said he was aware Brown was reading the book but didn't know he was reading it in between drives of games.

"I've never had a client or a pro athlete in the middle of their performance or game reading it," Murphy said.

According to Murphy's author bio on Amazon, he's a performance coach (mental skills) to some of the best professional athletes in the world. He played professional baseball with the Chicago Cubs and coached with the Texas Rangers and in the Olympics.

Murphy has also coached some of the best golfers in the world.

Murphy said he'll be coming to Philadelphia soon because a group of Penn State University alumni wrestlers are building a national wrestling performance center in Lititz, Pennsylvania. They want to use "Inner Excellence" as their main leadership training program.

"I see that apparently some of my best friends now live in Philadelphia," Murphy said.