NFL MVP odds: Jalen Hurts now among heavy favorites to win award after dominant MNF performance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played the best game of his NFL career on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. He threw for 333 yards, one touchdown and had 57 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns on the ground in the 24-7 win.

As a result, Hurts has jumped into the early MVP conversation.

Before the game, Hurts was +1600 to win the regular season MVP award. In February, he was +4000 to win the award on some sportsbooks.

Now on Thursday, Hurts is ranked third as one of the favorites at +800 behind fellow Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

Before the season started, Hurts was a longshot to win the award at +4000 odds.

It's hard to see Hurts winning the award over Allen or Mahomes, but there's certainly a pathway for the Eagles' third-year quarterback. Philadelphia has a soft schedule this season, and Hurts should continue to pile up numbers thanks to the Eagles' loaded offense.

Super Bowl odds

The Eagles' odds to win the Super Bowl have also jumped.

Philadelphia now sits at +1300 to win Super Bowl LVII, which ranks fourth overall behind the Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chiefs.

The Eagles are slightly ahead of teams like the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

Before the season, the Eagles were +2500 to hoist the Lombardi trophy at the end of the year on most sportsbooks.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.