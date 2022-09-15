Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lending voice in Philadelphia's fight against gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While fans and the Eagles are excited about Monday night's home opener, the Birds' quarterback is focused on helping tackle a big issue in Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts wants to be there for his city and help out in any way he can.

Hurts recently met with Penn Medicine's trauma team, which is on the frontlines caring for gun violence victims.

The 24-year-old QB tweeted out a video from his meeting and addressed it during his media availability Thursday.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis. I am here with the Penn Medicine Trauma Center where I am learning more about gun violence on the individual, the family and community," Hurts said in the video.

You can watch the full video below.

Gun violence has rippling effects across physical, social, & mental health for those impacted & beyond. I met with @PennMedicine’s Trauma Team, who are on the front lines caring for victims every day. If we all educate ourselves, we can help those affected, & bring a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Frb8i7598M — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) September 15, 2022

"We all know the surrounding issues around gun violence in the city and around the country," Hurts said. "And also just wanted to make people mindful of the things that victims of it go through after going into the hospital, after being recovered, throughout the recovery process. There's so many things I think people have to be mindful of mentally of how they are. There's so many things. Just bringing a notice to that."

This is Hurts' third season in Philadelphia, and he's already worked on several good causes and charities like Alex's Lemonade Stand and the Women's Sports Foundation.

The Eagles are doing their part in fighting gun violence, hosting a list of resources online at endphillygunviolence.com.