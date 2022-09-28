Brother talks after tragic Philadelphia high school shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Families, students, school staff and police are all in shock after five football players were ambushed following a scrimmage outside of Roxborough High School.

Three of the victims were rushed to Einstein Medical center, including the 14-year-old boy who died.

CBS Philadelphia saw family members of the 14-year-old boy who died show up at Einstein Medical Center visibly upset and understandable did not want to go on camera.

Three shooting victims were taken here to Einstein.

The 14-year-old boy was transported by police but died 20 minutes after the shooting.

CBS Philadelphia spoke to the older brother of another 14-year-old boy who was shot.

He says his little brother was near Roxborough High School when the shots were fired following the football scrimmage.

At first, he wasn't sure if his brother survived.

He says he was at work when he got the call his brother was rushed to the hospital.

"My little brother's 14," he said. "And just hearing him get shot is just the worst feeling in the world. It's scary for the kids to go to school, it's scary for the kids to come outside. It's just a warzone out here now."

Another teen, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Temple University Hospital after being shot in the arm and three times in the leg.

There will be a team of counselors on campus at Roxborough on Wednesday for any students or staff members who may be grieving.

In response to the shooting, The Uvalde Foundation For Kids in Texas extended empathy and a 24 hour crisis to support services to the families and communities of Roxborough.