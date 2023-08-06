Dog rescued from I-95 escapes again, days after bringing morning rush traffic to halt

Dog that caused traffic on I-95 last week gets loose again

Dog that caused traffic on I-95 last week gets loose again

Dog that caused traffic on I-95 last week gets loose again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The dog that was rescued from I-95 Friday, after bringing the morning rush to a halt, was back on the loose again Sunday.

This time, the dog was caught on State Road near the restaurant Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse.

People at the dog daycare where he was taken said he is underweight and dehydrated.

The dog was initially captured Friday once police managed to corral the runaway, after video from PennDOT traffic cameras shows the dog stopping traffic in the southbound lanes around 7:30 a.m.

UPDATE: PUP RESCUED! These amazing police officers were able to get the dog walking on I-95 safely into their car after nearly a 30 minutes chase up and down the highway. Thank you @PhillyPolice & all the drivers that slowed down and helped. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WEvASJ0r3g — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) August 4, 2023

The dog was later reunited with its owner Friday night, according to officials.

Then, on Sunday, animal rescue officials at Town & Country Pet Care Center said they began receiving calls that the dog was out running around the state road again.

Rescue officials said the pup has since been recaptured and is now safely back at their facility, once again.

The dog has once again been returned to its owner.