Dog rescued from I-95 escapes again, days after bringing morning rush traffic to halt

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The dog that was rescued from I-95 Friday, after bringing the morning rush to a halt, was back on the loose again Sunday.

This time, the dog was caught on State Road near the restaurant Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse. 

People at the dog daycare where he was taken said he is underweight and dehydrated.

The dog was initially captured Friday once police managed to corral the runaway, after video from PennDOT traffic cameras shows the dog stopping traffic in the southbound lanes around 7:30 a.m.

The dog was later reunited with its owner Friday night, according to officials.

Then, on Sunday, animal rescue officials at Town & Country Pet Care Center said they began receiving calls that the dog was out running around the state road again.

Rescue officials said the pup has since been recaptured and is now safely back at their facility, once again.  

The dog has once again been returned to its owner.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 7:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

