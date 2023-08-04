Dog rescued after running in traffic on I-95 in Philadelphia

Dog rescued after disrupting morning rush on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A runaway dog brought the morning rush on I-95 to a halt Friday.

Video from PennDOT traffic cameras shows the dog stopping traffic in the southbound lanes around 7:30 a.m.

The dog then made its way to the shoulder with police in hot pursuit who managed to corral the canine.

UPDATE: PUP RESCUED! These amazing police officers were able to get the dog walking on I-95 safely into their car after nearly a 30 minutes chase up and down the highway. Thank you @PhillyPolice & all the drivers that slowed down and helped. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WEvASJ0r3g — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) August 4, 2023

After a bit more evading police, the dog finally gave itself up.

Thankfully, drivers were slowing down and staying careful to give the dog a path to safety.