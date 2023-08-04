Dog rescued after running in traffic on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A runaway dog brought the morning rush on I-95 to a halt Friday.
Video from PennDOT traffic cameras shows the dog stopping traffic in the southbound lanes around 7:30 a.m.
The dog then made its way to the shoulder with police in hot pursuit who managed to corral the canine.
After a bit more evading police, the dog finally gave itself up.
Thankfully, drivers were slowing down and staying careful to give the dog a path to safety.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.