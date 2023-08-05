Bucks County doggy day care helps dog named Reggie after found running on I-95

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Town & Country Pet Care in Bucks County is helping the dog Pennsylvania State Police found running Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

PennDOT cameras captured a dog running for his life around 7:30 a.m. Cameras also showed him running on the shoulder. But in another angle, cameras captured cars stopping to make sure they did not hit the animal.

"He's just extremely scared," said Angela Carpino, General Manager of Town & Country. "The State Police called us around like 8 a.m. and asked if we could help him if they could catch him, and we said, 'Absolutely.'"

She had no idea the husky, they named Reggie, would arrive with an entourage.

"As soon as he started getting here, so many people followed, helicopters, and all of our clients that were picking up their dogs already knew about it," Carpino remembered. "Reggie is famous."

Carpino said the dog had a nice collar and probably a family, but could not tell for sure.

"We scanned him for a microchip, and nothing came up, which is unfortunate," Carpino said.

She said Reggie was extremely nervous and not quite ready to play with the other dogs at Town & Country.

"He needs to pass a few temperament, behavioral, and like greeting tests to be able to go into group play," she explained. "He's been sweet. He's let us, like check over him, check his feet."

Carpino recommended getting your pet microchipped and spayed or neutered. Other people with pets at Town & Country said their heart goes out to Reggie's family.

"When you have a dog, it's very similar to really having a child," said Joel Kesselman of Bucks County. "So, I can't even imagine the grief."

The owners have 14 days to come forward and take Reggie home. If not, he will go to the SPCA for adoption.