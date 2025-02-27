4th arrest made in Dilworth Park shooting that left 3 teens injured in Philadelphia

A fourth teenager was arrested in connection with the Dilworth Park ice skating rink shooting that injured three teens in Philadelphia last December, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and related offenses. He's the fourth teen accused in the incident.

According to police, three teens were shot on Dec. 13, 2024, near the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink in Center City. The ice skating rink is in the area of Philly's Christmas Village, an annual holiday market at LOVE Park and City Hall.

One of the three teens was critically injured in the shooting. In December, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the victim had several surgeries and is believed to have lost his eye.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy the night of the shooting. On Dec. 18, a second suspect was taken into custody, and a day later, a third was arrested.

The 14-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy, according to police.

Police said the other three teens are charged with aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy, among other offenses.