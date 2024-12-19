3rd suspect arrested in connection with Dilworth Park shooting in Philadelphia, U.S. Marshals say

3rd suspect arrested in Dilworth Park shooting in Center City, U.S. Marshals say

The third suspect wanted in the shooting at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia that left three teens injured last week was arrested on Thursday night, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Raheem Hylton, 16, was taken into custody at 8 p.m. on the 1200 block of Foulkrod Street in Philadelphia, according to U.S. Marshals.

Two 14-year-olds have also been arrested in connection with the shooting. The teens are charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and related offenses, according to Philadelphia police.

This evening at 8pm fugitive Raheem Hylton was apprehended by @USMS_Philly in the 1200 block of Foulkrod Street. Hylton was found at a known associate's residence after investigators from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force received an anonymous tip. pic.twitter.com/Y3iaZYUv0i — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) December 20, 2024

The shooting happened last Friday at around 4:30 p.m. near Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink in Center City, which is in the area of Philadelphia's Christmas Village, an annual holiday market at Love Park and City Hall.

Three teenagers were injured in the shooting, including a 14-year-old who was critically wounded.

According to police, the shooting happened after an argument among juveniles.

The shooting happened during a weekend in Philadelphia where 24 people were shot in 11 separate shootings, including four people who died.

"Every shooting and homicide in Philadelphia personally pains me, as your mayor, and my administration," Mayor Cherelle Parker said earlier this week. "People should not have to live this way."

Despite the shooting, shop owners around Dilworth Park at the Christmas Village said they haven't been negatively impacted by the incident.

Sakshee Vijay, who runs Skinmushh, said she had the best weekend in the three years she's been coming to Dilworth Park, and people kept coming to shop even after Friday's shooting.

"People in Philadelphia have been really supportive so far, and this was my highest-grossing weekend in terms of revenue and sales in the past three years," Vijay said.