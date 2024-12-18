2nd teen arrested in Dilworth Park shooting in Philadelphia; third sought

A second teenager has been arrested and a third was identified in the Dilworth Park ice skating rink shooting last week in Philadelphia that left three teens injured, according to police.

The 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning and police have a warrant out for a third 14-year-old, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said during a news conference. Vanore said police are still working on identifying others involved.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy Friday after the shooting near Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink in Center City.

According to police, shots were fired after an argument between the juveniles broke out next to the ice rink around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

"It's a lot of violence over an argument. Ultimately, what we know now is over picking on somebody's brother," Vanore said. "This developed into this big of a tragedy."

Three teenagers were injured in the shooting, with a 14-year-old critically wounded. Vanore said Wednesday the 14-year-old victim remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Vanore said the victim has had several surgeries and is believed to have lost his eye.

Police have an arrest warrant out for a third 14-year-old involved in the shooting. The deputy commissioner said they're "actively seeking" the teen.

The teens are charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and related offenses, Vanore said.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink is a popular winter destination in Center City, offering ice skating sessions seven days a week.

The ice skating rink is in the area of Philadelphia's Christmas Village, an annual holiday market at Love Park and City Hall.