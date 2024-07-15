Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency in response to sweltering temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department has declared a Heat Health Emergency in response to aggressive temperatures across the city. The emergency will stay in effect until Wednesday night unless the weather persists.

This week, temperatures will be between 95 and 99 degrees with feel-like temperatures between 106 to 110 degrees.

To combat the heat, the city is rolling out its Heat Health Emergency measures to ensure everyone stays cool and safe this week. That means 150 cooling centers are open daily for anyone in need.

In addition, extended hours are in place for many public pools, spray grounds and senior facilities.

Water shutoffs are also on temporary hold until the Heath Health Emergency is over.

Senior citizens, small children and those with chronic medical conditions are among the many groups at risk during Heat Health Emergencies. Mayor Cherelle Parker said it's more important than ever that neighbors check in with each other.

"Check on your older neighbors. Make sure they're safe. If we care for one another, we'll get through this heat wave together," Parker said.

The Health Department said knowing the signs of heat-related illness can save lives.

"If you're worried about someone's health during the emergency, you can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Heatline at 215-765-9040," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Frank Franklin advised.

The Department of Public Health advises all Philadelphians to:

Use air conditioners. If necessary, go to an air-conditioned location for several hours during the hottest parts of the day. If you visit a public place with air conditioning, remember to wear a mask while inside.

If using a fan, be sure to open windows to release trapped hot air.

Drink plenty of liquids, especially water, to prevent dehydration. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Never leave older people, children, or pets alone in cars.

Those taking regular medication should consult with their physician. Some medications cause an adverse reaction in hot weather.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Avoid, as much as possible, working or playing in the hot sun or other hot areas, especially during the sun's peak hours of 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Maintain a normal diet.

Shower or bathe in water that is near skin temperature.

Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above). Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head. Apply sunscreen under your mask to protect your face.

By CBS Philadelphia intern Olivia Dunne