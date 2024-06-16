Watch CBS News
When do Philadelphia pools open? City releases list of pool openings to kick off summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nothing says summer quite like hitting the community pool to beat the heat. To prepare for a major heat wave coming to our region, Philadelphia is releasing a list of pools officially opening this week for the summer.

It's time to jump in! Here's a list of city pools and the dates they're scheduled to open this summer.

Philadelphia pools opened for the summer

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Friday, June 21

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

Several pools will not reopen for the 2024 summer season including:

  •  Amos Pool
  • Baker Pool
  • CB Moore Pool
  • Cohen (Hillside) Pool
  • Cohox Pool
  • F.J. Myers Pool
  • Kingsessing Pool
  • McVeigh Pool
  • Sample Pool
  • Ziehler Pool

Check out Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation citywide interactive map to find a pool in your neighborhood.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 16, 2024

