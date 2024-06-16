When do Philadelphia pools open? City releases list of pool openings to kick off summer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nothing says summer quite like hitting the community pool to beat the heat. To prepare for a major heat wave coming to our region, Philadelphia is releasing a list of pools officially opening this week for the summer.
It's time to jump in! Here's a list of city pools and the dates they're scheduled to open this summer.
Philadelphia pools opened for the summer
Monday, June 17
- Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
- Kelly Pool – 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
- Hunting Park Pool – 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
- Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Tuesday, June 18
- Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Lane, 19114
- Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122
- Fishtown Pool – 1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125
- Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Wednesday, June 19
- Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128
- Murphy Pool – 300 Shunk St., 19148
- Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
- Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
Thursday, June 20
- Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
- Cherashore Pool – 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19141
- Houseman Pool– 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Friday, June 21
- American Legion Pool – 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
- Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
- Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121
Saturday, June 22
- Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., 19137
- J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
- Barry Pool – 1800 Johnston St., 19145
- Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Sunday, June 23
- Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
- Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., 19147
- Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130
Several pools will not reopen for the 2024 summer season including:
- Amos Pool
- Baker Pool
- CB Moore Pool
- Cohen (Hillside) Pool
- Cohox Pool
- F.J. Myers Pool
- Kingsessing Pool
- McVeigh Pool
- Sample Pool
- Ziehler Pool
Check out Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation citywide interactive map to find a pool in your neighborhood.