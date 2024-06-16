When do Philadelphia pools open? City releases list of pool openings to kick off summer

Philadelphians beat the heat at Love Park's splash pads

Philadelphians beat the heat at Love Park's splash pads

Philadelphians beat the heat at Love Park's splash pads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nothing says summer quite like hitting the community pool to beat the heat. To prepare for a major heat wave coming to our region, Philadelphia is releasing a list of pools officially opening this week for the summer.

It's time to jump in! Here's a list of city pools and the dates they're scheduled to open this summer.

Philadelphia pools opened for the summer

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135

Cherashore Pool – 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19141

Houseman Pool– 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

Friday, June 21

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115

Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., 19147

Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130

Several pools will not reopen for the 2024 summer season including:

Amos Pool

Baker Pool

CB Moore Pool

Cohen (Hillside) Pool

Cohox Pool

F.J. Myers Pool

Kingsessing Pool

McVeigh Pool

Sample Pool

Ziehler Pool

Check out Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation citywide interactive map to find a pool in your neighborhood.