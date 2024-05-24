More than 90 spraygrounds opening in Philadelphia ahead of summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fun in the sun just got a bit cooler. More than 90 water-based play spaces are opening in Philadelphia to help give the city's residents a safe way to beat the heat for free.

Philadelphia's spraygrounds, splash pads and sprinklers are opening at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24 and will be accessible to the public until early July.

One of the city's newest spray grounds built at The Guerin Recreation Center in South Philadelphia will be open for its first summer season.

"There was no pool here," Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said. "So they didn't have the opportunity to come cool off in a pool. When we can open a new amenity, we're really excited about that, and this is perfect timing for us to open this water park."

Where are Philadelphia's spraygrounds and when are they open?

Phila.gov has a full map and searchable list of the city's spraygrounds online.

Here's the operations schedule for Philadelphia's spraygrounds:

Weekdays: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Weekends: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

After July:

Weekdays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The accessibility of the city's spraygrounds are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation suggests having sunscreen, a t-shirt, water shoes, dry clothes and a towel to safely enjoy the spraygrounds.