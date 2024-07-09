Where to find cooling centers in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When intense heat hits the Delaware Valley, it's important to find ways to stay cool.

Whether you're living in the city or surrounding suburbs, health experts say it's important to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat when temperatures soar.

To keep yourself and your loved ones safe in the heat, here's a look at where you can find cooling centers across Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties.

Philadelphia

In the city, dozens of libraries, pools, spraygrounds and senior centers are open during extreme heat events as cooling centers.

A map posted on the city's website shows you where you can find cooling centers near you.

Since the start of summer, more than 50 Philadelphia pools have opened for the season, though the following pools will not reopen in 2024:

Amos Pool

Baker Pool

CB Moore Pool

Cohen (Hillside) Pool

Cohox Pool

F.J. Myers Pool

Kingsessing Pool

McVeigh Pool

Sample Pool

Ziehler Pool

Bucks County

A number of cooling centers open across Bucks County when an excessive heat warning is issued.

It's important to check during each excessive heat warning to confirm if all cooling centers are open, but the following locations are included in the county's cooling center list:

Bensalem Senior Citizens Association

Ben Wilson Senior Activity Center

Bristol Borough Senior Center

Bristol Township Senior Center

Morrisville Senior Service Center

Palisades Middle School Library

Quakertown Masonic Lodge

Riegelsville Borough Hall

Chester County

In Chester County, people experiencing homelessness and in need of a cooling center should call 2-1-1. Seniors who need help during extreme heat can call the Department of Aging at 610-344-6350.

The county has several splash pads that residents can use to stay cool:

Delaware County

In Delaware County, the County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA) Heat Information Line runs from June 1 until September 30. Residents in need of assistance can call the recorded 24-hour phone service at (610) 872-1558.

Seniors are also able to contact COSA by phone (610-490-1300) or online (DelCOSA.Org) about getting a free fan to use during hot months.

Montgomery County

Cooling programs are offered at more than 70 locations around the county.

During a Code Red Hot Weather Emergency, the Norristown Hospitality Center, located at 530 Church Street, and Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library at 1001 Powell Street are open as cooling centers.

In Pottstown, the Pottstown Regional Public Library, located at 500 East High Street, and the TriCounty Active Adult Center, located at 288 Moser Road, are also open during extreme heat events.

New Jersey

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection maintains Stay Cool NJ, a map of cooling centers and spots with plenty of shade.

Tap the link above to check out the map. If you're on mobile, there will be another link to click once you're on the Stay Cool site to display the mobile version of the map.

Beat the heat tips from health officials

Health officials say some other ways you can stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke while prioritizing your health include:

Hydrate and drink plenty of fluids.

Try to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Wide-brimmed hats and umbrellas are good for shade coverage

If you do find yourself outside, take it slow and rest in a cool, shaded area

If you're at home and don't have air conditioning, try cooling off at a shopping mall, library or senior center.

Know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Heat safety CBS Philadelphia