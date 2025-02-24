Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner denies he was endorsed by man convicted of sexual assault as election heats up

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner denies he was endorsed by ward leader convicted of sexual assault

The race for Philadelphia district attorney's office between current DA Larry Krasner and Judge Patrick Dugan is heating up, and it's just the start of it. All eyes were on Saturday's 52nd Ward meeting.

CBS News Philadelphia has learned Stephen Jones, the ward leader who oversaw the Saturday meeting, has been recently convicted of sexual assault on a minor.

Krasner, who is running for re-election, was there, and his opponent says he wonders how Krasner did not know.

"It's either he was in cahoots, or he is incompetent," said Dugan, who is running for DA against Krasner. "I don't know what's worse, but the district attorney of Philadelphia is seeking the endorsement of someone who his office just convicted of a heinous crime."

Krasner fired back and says he was never endorsed by the ward and he had no idea who Jones was, citing it's a common name and his office handles thousands of cases each year.

"I, like everyone else there — the elected officials and the candidates — was unaware that this was someone that we had succeeded in prosecuting and convicting a couple weeks prior," Krasner said.

"I mean there are 60 plus wards. I had no idea that this person, whose name is Stephen Jones, who I barely knew at all, described as a friend by my opponent? That's absurd," he said.

Dugan says he was never invited to the meeting in the first place and says something isn't adding up. Krasner is calling this dirty politics.

"I don't understand how the DA does not know that and yet stands beside him smiling," Dugan said.

"The real story here is, who is my opponent? Who is this person who obviously has no regard for the facts?" Krasner said.

In the meantime, CBS News Philadelphia has learned that Jones resigned as the 52nd Ward leader.

Local political journalist Ernest Owens, who first broke the story, says there are still many unanswered questions about who knew what and when and has a message for voters ahead of the race.

"I want people to begin to really, number one, pay attention to the races. Pay attention to both candidates," he said. "Inform yourself. Educate yourself."