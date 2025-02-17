Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to launch campaign for third term Tuesday

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will launch a campaign for a third term on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Krasner will officially announce his re-election campaign on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Philadelphia Community Access Media in Center City.

"As District Attorney, Krasner will stand up to MAGA extremists and fight to protect Philadelphians' civil rights," a news release said on Monday. "In the midst of this unprecedented attack on our democracy, Philadelphians deserve a D.A. who stands up for them — and against the billionaires and private prison owners who are making money from Trump's attacks on immigrants and working families."

Krasner, a progressive prosecutor, has been Philadelphia's district attorney since 2018.

The news release says Krasner is looking to "continue these progressive policies in his third term, building off his successes presiding over record drops in crime rates, particularly violent crime, and beating national trends while working closely with law enforcement partners."

Former Philadelphia judge Pat Dugan announced a campaign last month with hopes of ousting Krasner. The Philadelphia Building Trades endorsed Dugan after he officially announced he was running.

During his second term, Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania's House of Representatives tried to impeach Krasner over his policies, but the state Supreme Court ruled that the articles of impeachment had expired.

Krasner overwhelmingly won with 71.8% of the vote in 2021 in the general election for Philadelphia district attorney over Republican Chuck Peruto. Krasner beat Carlos Vega with 66.8% of the vote in the Democratic primary in that same year.

In 2017, Krasner won the primary in a crowded field of Democrats and won the general election over Republican Beth Grossman.