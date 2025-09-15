Philadelphia Cycling Classic to return in 2026, joining crowded slate of sporting events in city

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic is set to return in 2026, Mayor Cherelle Parker's office said Monday night.

Officials will share more details about the event during a press conference at City Hall Tuesday.

Philadelphia last hosted the race, which brings world-class cyclists to the city's streets and is known for the steep climb called the Manayunk Wall, in 2016. Over the years, the race was sponsored by a number of different banks and companies, but lack of a sponsor led organizers to suspend the race for a decade.

The 17% gradient hill on Levering Street in Manayunk is considered one of the toughest in the sport.

Elizabeth Armitstead riding for the Boels Dolmans Cycling Team beats Elisa Longo Borghini riding for the Wiggle Honda team to the line for first place at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on June 7, 2015, in Philadelphia. Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

Previous iterations of the race featured a 12.3-mile loop with a roughly 110-mile race for men and 73.8 miles for women.

The race drew huge crowds along the route, cheering and ringing cowbells in support of some of the world's fastest cyclists.

Fan cheer for cyclists competing in the Philly Cycling Classic men's race on Sunday June 2, 2013, on Lemon Hill in Philadelphia. Joseph Kaczmarek/AP

The last winners of the race in 2016 were Eduard Prades of Spain and Megan Gaurnier of the United States.

The race joins a crowded slate of sporting events planned for Philadelphia in 2026, including the MLB All-Star Game, World Cup matches and men's March Madness games. The PGA championship will also be in the area at Newtown Square's Aronimink Golf Club.

The events are part of the city's yearlong celebration of the country's 250th anniversary, but organizers say they plan to keep the Philadelphia Cycling Classic going for years to come.