Philadelphia's Kelly Drive shut down in both directions after fatal crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kelly Drive in Philadelphia is shut down in both directions Thursday evening after a fatal crash, police tell CBS News Philadelphia.
Several vehicles collided on Kelly Drive near Reservoir Drive and the Strawberry Mansion Bridge around 5:30 p.m.
One person is dead and several others were taken to the hospital. Emergency crews are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.