Air quality alert in effect for Philadelphia region Wednesday as temps heat up. Here's the weather forecast.

Good Wednesday, everyone — outside today, you will likely notice the heat cranking up in the Philadelphia region. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be very warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with lows in the mid-60s. Perfect for those who love that summer sizzle.

Friday brings a slight cooldown, with highs in the mid-80s and increasing clouds as the day progresses. Saturday, however, turns a bit unsettled — expect a mix of clouds and sun, a drop in temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It's a good day to have an indoor backup plan or keep an eye on the radar if you're heading out. Sunday looks like a winner, with less humidity and plenty of sunshine, highs in the low 80s, and a refreshing breeze.

Philadelphia's smoke history

While this week's smoke is causing an elevated haze in the sky, it's nothing like what we experienced a couple of years ago. An orange air quality alert will be in effect for most of the Philadelphia region on Wednesday. The code orange alert means that air pollution concentrations within the Delaware Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In June 2023, Philadelphia experienced one of its most extreme air quality events in decades, as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed the city. The haze was so thick that it reduced visibility to less than a mile and turned the sky an orange-red. On June 8, the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 425, marking the worst air quality in the city since 1999 and making it the most polluted major city in the world that day.

The smoke, originating from wildfires in Quebec, was carried south, affecting large portions of the East Coast. Philadelphia's air quality was classified as "hazardous," prompting health advisories for residents to stay indoors, especially those with respiratory conditions. The haze even led to the postponement of a Phillies game — the first "smoke out" in the team's 140-year history.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Heating up. High 88. Low 60.

Thursday: Heat is on! High 90. Low 64.

Friday: Few more clouds. High 88. Low 65.

Saturday: P.m. t-storm. High of 81, Low of 66.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 64.

Monday: Showers. High 79. Low 64.

Tuesday: Chance showers. High 82. Low 62.

